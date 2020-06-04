Terrorism In Spain: Police in Ciudad Real, Madrid, Arrest a Potential Jihadist

The police in Spain have been on high alert seeking to dismantle any terrorist threats during the coronavirus crisis, now the third relevant action has been taken as a terror cell is dismantled in Ciudad Real.

DURING the last few weeks, the attacks from police units on terrorist structures have been continuous, especially under quarantine.

The most striking one was in Ciudad Real because of the high level of danger it encompassed, where police worked to break up a network in Bolaños de Calatrava where an important radical was completing the configuration of a cell which was linked to Daesh. The operation culminated in four arrests.

This police operation was carried out by officers from the General Information Commissariat of the National Police, who have also carried out two important actions in recent weeks.

The first operation was in Almería, where he detained one of the most wanted returnees from Syria. The second operation was the aforementioned one in Bolaños de Calatrava, where a top-level capturer, Bader Bakal, was located and detained, in addition to a cell of other individuals, who were working as a seasonal worker, collecting onions, and attracting followers among the workers.