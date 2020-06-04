Shocking Revelation – Former MI6 head claims Coronavirus pandemic ‘started as accident’ in Chinese laboratory

A former head of MI6 has said he believes the coronavirus pandemic may have “started as an accident,” with the virus escaping from a Chinese laboratory.

THE former intelligence chief, Sir Richard Dearlove, said he believes the coronavirus had leaked from a laboratory in China and that it “started as an accident” and he had seen “important” new scientific research that showed the virus did not appear naturally and that it was created by Chinese scientists.

This could lead to China facing “reparations” over the human and economic damages caused globally, the former MI6 boss said. China is currently facing repeated calls to demonstrate how the outbreak first started late last year.

Sir Richard added that from the beginning, China has set out to “lockdown” any discussions about how the pathogen originated as well as the government’s response to the pandemic.

“I do think that this started as an accident”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently revealed that China had delayed sending details of the outbreak to them, something with which Donald Trump cited as another reason to stop funding the WHO, the other reason was that the US paid the highest amount of any other country, some €450 million each year with China only paying €50 million (approximate amounts).

The US reacts

On Thursday, the US intelligence community released an assessment formally concluding that the virus behind the coronavirus pandemic originated in China. While asserting that the pathogen was not man-made or genetically altered, the statement pointedly declined to rule out the possibility that the virus had escaped from the complex of laboratories in Wuhan that has been at the forefront of global research into bat-borne viruses linked to multiple epidemics over the past decade.