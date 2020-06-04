Security Guard Launches ‘Crazed Rampage’ at Chinese School and Stabs 40 Children and Adults

More than 40 children and adults have been injured in a knife attack at a Chinese school by a ‘crazed’ security guard.

STATE media, CCTV, have reported that at least 40 people were injured in a knife attack on a kindergarten in southern China this morning.

The attack brought back memories of some of the other deadly attacks that have occurred at schools in China over the past years that prompted security upgrades.

The local government in the Guangxi region’s Cangwu county said 37 students and two adults suffered injuries of varying degrees in the attack, but this number could increase when the total injured are tallied up.

Chinese state media identified the attacker as a security guard at the school surnamed Li. No motive was known and the suspect had been detained while an investigation was underway, they said.

State broadcaster CCTV said 40 had been injured, three seriously, including the head of the school, another security guard, and a student.

More information as to any motive will be published when known.