Scrambled eggs for The Queen Mother ́s 80th Birthday

This week Celebrity & Master Chef Steven Saunders, proprietor of The Little Geranium in La Cala de Mijas cooks us breakfast Savoy Hotel style, with perfect scrambled eggs and smoked salmon.
I never knew it was so complex and I was trying to take it all in! As luck would have it, the Queen Mother was celebrating her 80th birthday in the Lancaster Suite at The Savoy the night before.
He was a hilarious character and I was a fan. He came into the kitchen to ask what the Queen Mother was having for breakfast and I spoke with him at the kitchen’s pass.
“Really?” I said, “I did that yesterday and got ripped apart for it.”
“Cheeky boy,” he replied “that was yesterday, this is today. Shut up and do as you are told.” So I did, and when I went home that night I thought, yes… and I punched the skies! The Savoy is actually learning from me! What a great feeling, although of course, I would never get the credit.
4 free-range or corn fed large eggs
2 slices of wholemeal or granary bread
A little unsalted butter for the toast
1 knob of unsalted butter- about 50g
1 heaped tablespoon of grated cheddar or gruyere cheese
100g of good quality smoked Norwegian salmon
½ fresh lemon or lime
Maldon salt
Freshly milled black pepper
Method:
Toast the wholemeal bread and spread with a little butter.
Melt the knob of butter in a thick-bottomed saucepan on a medium heat.
Now add the eggs, but do not whisk.
Using a plastic or wooden spoon, stir gently and slowly breaking the yolks away from the whites, so that when cooked you see strands of egg white and yolk.
Remove from heat and cover with a lid for a few minutes.
Remove lid, stir and season well and taste.
Now add the grated cheese and the chives.
Serve onto the warm buttery toast.
Top with the smoked salmon and squeeze the lemon over.
Finally, grind some black pepper on top of the salmon and serve.
The Little Geranium, Winner of Best International Restaurant Spain…2020 http://www.thelittlegeranium.com
steven@thelittlegeranium.cm