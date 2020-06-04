RyanAir boss reassures UK holidaymakers with pre-booked airline tickets they will get CASH refund for spoilt travel plans due to lockdown

RyanAir’s Chief Executive Michael O’Leary reassured its customers today that they will get cash refunds for spoilt travel plans due to the lockdowns amid the pandemic, but to “be patient”.

IN an interview this morning with BBC Breakfast, the airline boss claimed that around 40% worth of refunds had already been paid out, but he still had around 60% of refunds to process.

O’Leary assured passengers on the breakfast programme that “your refund is safe”, adding that “if you want the cash refund you will get it, just be patient because we have to process a record backlog of cancellations caused by Government measures and we have limited staff in our offices to process these refunds, but they are on their way.”

The news is a relief for many disgruntled customers who have had difficulties trying to get a cash refund. “The good news is we are about 40% of the way through the process and we have already paid out nearly 500 million euro and we’ve got another 600-700 million euro to go, we think we will get through that in the next 10 to 12 weeks,” said O’Leary.

A few weeks ago, RyanAir offered free vouchers instead, as well as fee-free changes to rebook alternative flights. Customers were offered vouchers instead of cash, with the option of exchanging it for cash if they couldn’t redeem it within 12 months. However, this offer was met by huge backlash from customers who simply wanted a cash refund and not have to wait a year to be reimbursed, as reported.

The news will come as a huge relief to customers across Europe who have been waiting for a refund since lockdowns began.