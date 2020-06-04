Preparing for swimming pool re-openings in Cuevas del Almanzora on Spain’s Costa Almeria

CUEVAS del Almanzora is preparing to re-open both its indoor and outdoor municipal swimming pools to the public mid-month.

The indoor facility is due to opens its doors on June 15 after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus crisis, and the outdoor pool a day later.

Cuevas Mayor Antonio Fernandez and Sports councillor Miriam Quintana visited the pools this week to how the efforts to adapt the facilities to the new health safety and hygiene regulations are going.

The council has spent €6,000 on the installation of a 30sqm area of artificial grass outside the indoor pool to serve as an open-air training area and on installing blinds in the hall and spinning and Pilates areas to prevent the sun coming in.

Under the new regulations, only over-14s will be allowed in to swim. The fitness hall will be open for individual workouts to over-16s and under-14s accompanied by an adult.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 1.30pm and from 4-9pm. Entry is on a pre-appointment basis, with reservations for an hour in either the pool or for a workout.

The maximum number allowed in the pool at one time is 24 and six in the fitness room

Anyone using the facilities will have to practice social distancing and follow the rules on hygiene and disinfection.

Where the outdoor pool is concerned, the council will follow an exhaustive hygiene and health safety protocol.

Entry and exit points have been set up on one-way circuit of the facilities.Maximum capacity is 30 per cent, or 45 bathers. Again, social distancing will be compulsory.

The pool will be open from 10am to 2pm and from 6-8pm.

The local authority said it had invested €20,000 in repairs, cleaning and maintenance to make reopening the pool possible.