Police nab thief just after he robbed an El Ejido shop owner on Spain’s Costa Almeria

POLICE nabbed a thief just after he threatened an El Ejido shop owner and made off with €600.

It was the robbery victim who called the police and reported a man armed with a sharp object had stolen her cash.

As soon as police officers had got the shop owner’s description of the man they set about looking for him. Within minutes they came across an individual matching the description in a nearby street.

It turned out the object he’d used to intimidate his victim was a knife sharpener.

Police charged the suspect, identified as 30-year-old J S S, with violent robbery and intimidation. He is being held in prison awaiting trial.