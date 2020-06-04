Quarantine for any tourist with Covid-19 visiting Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

ANY tourist found to have Covid-19 while visiting Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera will go into a 14-day quarantine, Balearic government regional Health Minister told Spanish press.

Patricia Gomez reportedly said that anyone visiting the islands will be put into a two-week isolation, preferably in an apartment, but possibly in a small hotel, along with anyone with whom they had been in contact.

According to the interview, the regional minister explained the Balearic government has a plan in place in the event the virus is detected in tourists this summer, which includes setting aside some 1,000 beds for Covid-19 cases.

Gomez also reportedly indicated that a small outbreak would not be a problem, but did raise the possibility of closing islands if there were to be a large outbreak among visitors.