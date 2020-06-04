No Quarantine, No Closures: Sweden Admits Its Strategy Against the Coronavirus Was a Mistake

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the epidemiologist who was in charge of coordinating the fight against the coronavirus in Sweden has admitted that the country should have taken more drastic measures to reduce the death rate, which is today one of the highest per capita in the world.

In a radio interview, Tengell admitted that if he were to “find ourselves with the same disease again and with the knowledge that we have now, I think that out answer would be halfway between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world did”.

The Nordic country currently accumulates 43 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure well above those of their neighbouring countries, Denmark and Norway. Sweden did not impose a strict quarantine nor did it close restaurants, shops or gyms, however, the country now regrets this action as Tengell admitted that “Clearly, there is room for improvement in what Sweden has done”.

So far Sweden has recorded 4,468 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and 65 in the last day. Overall the number of infections has reached 38,500.