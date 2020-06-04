Minneapolis Police Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Murder In The USA

A POLICE officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck alongside the other three police officers on scene have been charged with second-degree murder charges and manslaughter. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality on black citizens. Derek Chauvin, the officer responsible for the death of Floyd says he killed Floyd “without intent,” the other three officers Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were charged for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder are punishable through up to 40 years in prison. Manslaughter and aiding and abetting manslaughter are punishable by way of up to 10 years in prison.

Despite the arrest for the responsible officers, protestors and looters still roam around the streets of the United States and demand the end of discrimination against black citizens and abuse of power in the country.