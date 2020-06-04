Marina Alta coronavirus analyses ‘almost zero’

ANALYSIS of Calpe’s sewers ‘barely’ detected traces of the coronavirus.

A series of analyses carried out by Global Omnium throughout the Valencian Community following agreements with town and city halls which included Calpe and Javea in Alicante province, as well as Gandia and Valencia City in Valencia.

Although the coronavirus is still present in the region’s sewers, levels on May 30 were the lowest since lockdown began in March, Omnium said.

The company has not yet published official reports, but sources quoted in the regional Spanish media claimed that analyses at the end of May gave ‘practically zero’ readings for Javea and Calpe.

Results were also encouraging for Gandia, a zone with a low incidence throughout the crisis, despite a recently-confirmed handful of Covid-19 cases.

Ximo Puig, president of the regional government recently visited the Omnium laboratories, accompanied by Ana Barcelo who heads the Valencian Community’s Public Health department.

While there, Puig stressed that the Generalitat will act “with maximum prudence” before progressing to Phase Three of the central government’s de-escalation programme.