Madeleine McCann: Police Now on Verge of Charging Jailed German Peodophile

Police are appealing for the public’s help in solving the Madeleine McCann case after they announced a jailed child sex offender was the new suspect.

The 43-year-old German man, who has not been named, is currently serving a prison sentence and is believed to have been in the area where Madeleine was last seen when she disappeared in Portugal 13 years ago.

“Someone out there knows a lot more than they’re letting on,” said the officer leading the Met Police inquiry.

The suspect has been described as white with short blond hair and about 6ft tall with a slim build at the time. The German national is known to have been in and around the area on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine went missing shortly before her fourth birthday.

Prosecutors in Germany have already begun building a strong case against the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, a drifter with a record of burglary and offences against young girls.

The man, now 43, had been living a “transient” life in a camper van, and working in and around Praia da Luz at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance from a holiday flat in the Algarve resort on May 3, 2007. Christian Hoppe, director of the National Crime Agency, said German police believed they had almost enough evidence to charge him with Madeleine’s abduction and murder.

The investigation into the suspect continues.