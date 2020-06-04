London based Eleisha Rae Kennedy is currently working with NHS Blood and Transplant to help fight Covid-19 in the UK

EURO WEEKLY NEWS spoke exclusively with London based Eleisha Rae Kennedy who is currently working with NHS Blood and Transplant.

Up until the beginning of the Coronavirus health crisis, Eleisha was working as a tour guide showing tourists around London and places like the British Museum.

However, she began to feel ill and decided to self-isolate. Luckily for her, her symptoms passed within around a week.

-- Advertisement --



“At that point, tour operators had ceased business due to lack of custom and I found out that the NHS was looking for volunteers for the Nightingale project, so I applied.

“When Nightingale hospitals called me back they discussed a position with NHS Blood and Transplant, which I was very happy to take on,” said Eleisha.

“They were creating a trial where we would take convalescent plasma from people who had had the Covid infection and had recovered in the hope that the subject may have higher antibody levels that may fight the virus,” she explained and went on to say that “Donors were able to give plasma through a transfusion 28 days after their symptoms had passed. Also, donors were either contacted by the government or had registered for the trial.”

Eleisha also spoke of some situations during assessment where there were not enough antibodies and also that not many women can donate as criteria state the donor must weigh more than 70 kilos and the transfusion itself can take more of a toll on women.

The trials are taking place at the flagship clinic in the west end of London but are soon to stretch to other pop-up clinics throughout the city.

At this moment in time, there are four people receiving treatment and being constantly monitored for improvements.

When asked about the positive impact of the work she is doing Eleisha said, “Many of the donors have had a tough time, some have been very ill or lost family members. They really want to help in any way they can. To see that is humbling.”