“It’s been one shambles after another”- Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary Hits Out at UK Quarantine Plans

THE CEO of Ryanair has lashed out at the UK’s traveller quarantine plans describing them as “one shambles after another of mismanagement,” and accused the British government of “making it up as they go along.”

Michael O’Leary was renewing his criticism of the “ineffective and useless quarantine.” In an earlier statement, Ryanair claimed people can be playing golf or lying on a beach when telephone checks are made.

The airline claimed quarantines can only work if passengers are “detained” at their point of arrival. It said the UK plans to allow people to travel on public transport across the country, and there is “nothing to stop” them shopping in a supermarket to collect groceries before their 14-day quarantine begins.

Speaking to ITV’s Robert Peston on Wednesday evening, Michael O’Leary renewed his criticism of the “ineffective and useless quarantine.” “Regrettably, Robert, it’s been one shambles after another, of mismanagement, making it up as they go along, and the latest of which has been today’s frankly shambolic announcement of an ineffective and useless quarantine.”

Mr O’Leary said later: “The government’s own website says the form isn’t even available yet. The airlines have been on to the Home Office and the Department for Transport this afternoon and the best response we can get from them is, ‘Oh it’s not available and we don’t know when it will be available.’

The Travel Industry Reacts

Industry leaders have hit out at Priti Patel after she confirmed the UK would introduce a 14-day self-isolation period on UK arrivals from June 8.

The home secretary confirmed the measures in the House of Commons today and officially ruled out travel corridors, or ‘air bridges’ for the first three weeks.

George Morgan-Grenville, chief executive of tour operator Red Savannah, who has led an industry petition against the implementation of the quarantine measures, said: “It is clear that Priti Patel has neither listened to the concerns of the travel industry nor seems unduly bothered by them.”