Italy’s PM offers message of hope as borders reopen

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has offered the nation a message of hope as travel restrictions are lifted both within the country and to some EU states and the UK.

“We deserve to smile, to be cheerful, after weeks of great sacrifice,” he told the nation on Wednesday as the country enters its final phase of coronavirus lockdown easing.

Conte stressed that he sees this as a moment for change and reform in the country.

“This crisis must be an opportunity to overcome structural problems and redesign the country,” he said. “We have to deal with the economic and social emergency.”

Italy is currently facing its worst economic crisis since the aftermath of the Second World War. Levels of poverty are rising in the country as an estimated 11.5 million Italians, roughly half the official workforce, have lost their income due to the COVID-19 emergency and have had to apply for state aid.

Conte said that state aid payments would be speeded up and promised “a serious tax reform.”

Italy has seen anger from small businesses like restaurants and hairdressers who were forced to close for over two months under coronavirus lockdown but continued to pay tax, bills and rent.

From June 3, Italians can now move freely between all regions in the country and borders have also opened to countries in the Schengen Area and to Britain.

The PM has urged caution, however, saying, “the only effective measures [against coronavirus] are physical distancing and the use, if necessary, of masks. Abandoning these precautions is seriously thoughtless.”