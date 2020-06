AN alert has been put out by SOS Desaparecidos concerning the disappearance of Marbella resident Rubén Cobo Chinchilla, who is 38 and has not been seen since leaving work in Puerto Banus on the afternoon of Monday June 1.

He has a shaved head, is tattooed, has green eyes, is 1.80 metres tall and was driving a black motor scooter registration 7474 KCM.

The disappearance has been reported to the police in Marbella and they should be alerted of any sightings.