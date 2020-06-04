Having a Spanish staycation?

How does it work? You join as a pet and homeowner member, for this, there is a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. Housesitters are mailed your advert, they respond and then you choose who you would like to care for your pets.
Ros Morris– Dogowner
Howdoyoujoin?
Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com – Choose a membership plan– Please note prices go up soon so sign up now on a subscription to secure these prices: Standard (DIY option)= £69 pa
Premium (with support at each step)= £89 pa
Do you need a housesitter?
Get in touch.
House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and petsitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation!
Register as either housesitter or homeowner with a 20% discount using coupon code P2020– an exclusive offer for readers.
To find a house pet-sitter go to http://www.HousesitMatch.com