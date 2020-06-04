Handy guidebook makes online enrolment easier for Alfaz parents of first-time pupils starting school in September

ALFAZ town hall’s Education department has published an internet guide for enrolling state school Infants and Primary pupils online.

Owing to the coronavirus crisis, enrolments for the 2020-2021 school year are carried out online and the illustrated guide (GUÍA PRÁCTICA MATRICULACIÓN ESCOLAR -CURSO 2020-21 and PRACTICAL GUIDE FOR SCHOOL ENROLLMENT -COURSE 2020-21) was recently presented by Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques and Education Councillor Dolores Albero.

The launch was also attended by representatives from the Parents’ Associations (AMPAs) at the town’s three infants and primary schools.

This is particularly important for parents enrolling children two-year-olds or three-year-olds for the first time, the Albero explained.

The procedure only applies to pupils in other years only they are changing schools owing to a move to another town, the councillor added.

Applications should be made by June 16 for Infants and Primary pupils and June 25 for other years.

There is a Public Attention Point for families without internet access although it is necessary to make an appointment beforehand on 965889423 (Extension 4323), 965888265 (Extension 4346), 609626840 or the educacion@lalfas.com email address.