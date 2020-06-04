Germany lifting travel ban on European countries mid-June but visits to Spain will have to wait and going to UK not advised due to quarantine

GERMANY will lift its travel ban on 31 European countries on June 15, but has warned against going to the UK while the quarantine requirement remains in place, and going to Spain’s holiday destinations will have to wait until the Spanish government lifts its own travel prohibition.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass told press that travelling to other EU-member states, Britain, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland will be allowed from mid-month, “as long as there are no entry bans and no large-scale confinement” in the countries.

Instead the German government will issue information and travel recommendations for individual nations, pointing out specific risks.

Berlin could issue new warnings if a country registers more than 50 new Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people over a week, Maas explained.

The Foreign Minister cautioned that “travel advice is not an invitation to travel.

“For example, we do not recommend non-essential travel to the UK while they have a 14-day quarantine period in place,” he said.

The UK government is planning to implement a two-week compulsory quarantine requirement for international travellers next week, despite strong opposition from the travel sector.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has meanwhile tweeted that Germany will allow its nationals to go to Spain once the Spanish restriction on foreign travellers entering the country is removed in a reciprocal agreement. As it stands this is likely to be the beginning of July.

Norway will also be excluded from the list of countries Germans will be able to go to from June 15 due to its own travel ban.