France’s world-renowned Cannes Film Festival organisers announce the shortlist for the event cancelled by Covid pandemic

ORGANISERS of the Cannes Film Festival met in Paris on Wednesday to announce the films that should have been shown at the world-renowned event in May had it not been called off due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The international French festival has been one of the most illustrious annual gatherings of cinema for 73 years. The festival had been originally planned for May, followed by an idea to postpone until July, in the hope that the crisis would be over but in the end, was cancelled.

The list of films that had been shortlisted for the year would definitely have made for an impressive festival, big names like Steve McQueen, who made award-winning “12 Years a Slave” had two films to be presented this year and Wes Anderson was to introduce his “The French Dispatch.”

Festival director Thierry Fremaux announced the shortlist of 56 films that were chosen from the massive 2,067.

“I can see that film is alive and kicking,” said Fremaux.

Yesterday’s announcement of selected films was presented as an interview that streamed online and aired on Canal Plus.

Famed American director, Spike Lee, had been set to govern of the jury that would select Cannes’ top prize.