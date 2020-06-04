France’s Princess Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre is in a coma after serious accident involving a motorcycle

FRENCH Princess Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre is in a coma following a ‘serious’ motorbike accident on Monday, June 1.

The 54-year-old actress and Parisian jetsetter is known for her appearance on TV reality shows, including Fear Factor and La Ferme Celebrités en Afrique. She is the daughter of Charles Henri, 11th Duke of Clermont-Tonnerre and Anne Moranvillé.

Hermine has two children, son Calixte and daughter Allegra, with ex-husband Alastair Cuddeford.

Film producer and friend Thierry Klemeniuk announced news of the accident in a post on Facebook which stated, “Let us all pray for our princess.”

French pop singer and former television host spoke of his friend’s situation “She is a girl whom I adore. We have the same accounting firm, very loyal, very cheerful of course, extraordinary character. She is also a mother so for this reason, I also hope that she will get by and that she will recover all her mobility. I don’t know yet what she has. I know this is very serious because his life prognosis is in jeopardy.”

The news of the crash comes soon after German Prince Otto of Hesse crashed his powerful Ducati motorbike into railings near Lindau on Lake Constance and was killed.