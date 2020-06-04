Euro Weekly News speaks exclusively to Scott Taylor from Taylor´s Deli in Calahonda on the Costa Del Sol

Euro Weekly News speaks exclusively to Scott Taylor from Taylor´s Deli in Calahonda, Costa Del Sol

SCOTT Taylor and his wife Rosie own Taylor’s Deli, in El Zoco, Calahonda, a popular gourmet deli and catering service that stock a selection of fine foods, gourmet condiments and luxury products, including wines.

Speaking exclusively to Euro Weekly News, Scott pointed out that the private catering service “Your Personal Chef Spain has been operating for around five or six-year years and last year we catered for upwards of 200 events.”

One of the biggest benefits of the personal catering service is that where some people may still be reluctant to go to a restaurant or social distancing may limit guests, Scott and his team can visit you at home to plan and execute the perfect event and service in your own space.

The available menus are fantastic and imaginative, covering Italian, Spanish, Indian and Thai dishes, among others. Fresh seafood, perfect cuts of meat and all the best ingredients go into each menu.

“The BBQ packs are doing particularly well at the moment as people want to get outside. They include a selection of homemade burgers, sausages, pork chops and Tandoori chicken” said Scott.

He continued, “In the deli itself there are homemade ready meals that you can take home to pop in the microwave. We also have great sirloin steaks and legs of lamb which can be marinated in rosemary and garlic.”

Scott and Rosie have kept the deli open throughout the lockdown and have been able to keep their staff on. “As people were unsure if they would still be stuck in the house we lost a lot of bookings for July. However, since the phases have changed people have started rebooking us to come to their villas.”

Check out the page for the deli on Facebook at ´taylorsdelispain´or if you would like some personal catering go to ´yourpersonalchefspain´.

You can also call on 674740781.