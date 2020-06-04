Covid-19 Crisis: UK PM Boris Johnson Admits “Many, many job losses’ are ‘inevitable’ due to coronavirus pandemic”

Boris Johnson has warned there will be “many, many job losses” as the UK economy suffers due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister said a large number of job losses were “inevitable”, at the Downing Street press conference he promised the Government would take an “activist” approach to reviving the economy. He said: “I am afraid tragically there will be many, many job losses. That is just inevitable”.

The PM went on to say: “We will be just as interventionist in the next phase, investing in the UK economy, investing in infrastructure, taking our country forward so that we bounce back as sharply and decisively as we can.”

He said he believed it was “vital” to ensure young people who were likely to be the hardest hit were guaranteed apprenticeships. A number of Tory Party MPs had also recently raised concerns to the Home Secretary Priti Patel about mass job losses in the aviation industry which they say is a result of the Government’s quarantine rules.

-- Advertisement --



The government is currently paying 80 percent of workers’ salaries up to £2,500 a month for 8.4 million workers through its furlough scheme.