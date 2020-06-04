Costa Del Sol’s hero pilot fails to get home as passengers rejected at Spain’s border means another flying mission

Costa del Sol’s hero BA pilot Graham Dawkins thought he was finally home and dry when he landed in Spain today, after being stranded for days in Singapore because of the lockdown.

DAWKINS was looking forward to finally seeing his wife and kids on the Costa del Sol, having flown from Singapore to London, then finally into Spain earlier today. However, as some of the passengers on his flight to Europe were rejected entry into the country at the Spanish border, Dawkins was commissioned to fly them back before he even got a chance to leave the airport and pop home to see his family.

Under the current lockdown, entry into Spain is restricted to nationals and residents only, or for exceptional circumstances/jobs. Tourists will only be allowed to return after July 1, when restrictions on movement for international visitors, as well as quarantine measures, are expected to be lifted. Until then, all travellers allowed into Spain, regardless of whether you’re a national or international visitor, must serve a 14-day quarantine period. Let’s hope Dawkins has all his correct paperwork on arrival, so he won’t have any problems getting back in when he finally flies back to his base on the Costa del Sol.