Child in Serious Condition after Four People Shot in Brent, UK

AN investigation has been launched after three adults and a child were shot in Brent.

Police were called at 9.45pm on Wednesday, June 3, after shots were fired in Energen Close, Harlesden NW10.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found four people suffering gunshot injuries. All four were taken to hospital.

Two of them, a child and a male are reported by the Metropolitan Police to be in critical condition whilst two others, a man and a woman are injured but not in a life-threatening condition.

There has been no arrest at this early stage. Urgent enquires continue to establish the full circumstances.

Cordons are in place at the scene where a full forensic examination is taking place and a Section 60 order allowing police stop and search powers in Brent was put into effect until 7am this morning (June 4).

The police have appealed for witnesses to call 101 in the UK or to contact the Crimestoppers charity.