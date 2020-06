AGUAS DE CALPE are renewing water pipes in the Ortembach district.

This involves installing 1,215 metres of new domestic water pipes which will reduce leaks and temporary cuts in the supply, Aguas de Calpe explained.

Eight more connections have been made with the existing network and connections renewed to 72 households, eliminating obsolete fibrocement piping, much of it on private property.

Work is expected to take four months to complete and will cost an estimated €127,308.