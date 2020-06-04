BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Ministry of Health release daily coronavirus figures

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has reported this Thursday of five deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours and registers 56 deaths in the last week.

– Total number deceased: 27,133.

– Total number of infected: 240,660.

– New cases with symptoms onset date in the last 7 days: 230.

Also, 1,400 children have been infected since the start of the pandemic in Spain and a quarter of them have required hospitalisation, according to the Spanish Association of Pediatrics