Bingo fundraisers in Torre de la Horadada find inventive way to raise money for orphanage in Costa Blanca, Spain

EWN recently spoke with Beverley McNamara from Torre de la Horadada in Southern Costa Blanca, who together with her friends from the bar, Miya’s Den, have been finding fun ways to raise funds for the orphans at the San Jose Children’s Orphanage.

The group normally play bingo at Miya’s Den Sports Bar but due to lockdown restrictions decided on a more inventive way to play Bingo, by Facetime.

Beverley sais, “My team are the Gala Girls and we play against Los Alcazares Girls and Campy Verde Jammies, who are called that because they always win everything! Together we have managed to collect an amazing €400 for the orphans.”

This is not the first event they have organized to help the children. Beverley pointed out that, “We also had an Easter raffle, where all the prizes were donated by Terri Whitham from Miya’s Den and we are about to start filling up shoeboxes with gifts for the kids at Christmas.”

Should you wish to join in with the Bingo you can get in touch with Miya’s Den where they hold games on Wednesday. Also, if you would like to help with any donations for the orphanage please speak to Terri at the bar.