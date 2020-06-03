UK’s top soap EastEnders to take two-month screen break due to filming being postponed during lockdown

One of the UK’s top soaps EastEnders is set to take a two-month screen break over the summer, due to filming being postponed during lockdown.

THE soap, which has been at the heart of BBC One since its inception 35 years ago, however, promises to return to our screens in September with new episodes. But until then fans will get their weekly fix, on Monday and Tuesday nights, when producers will give them the opportunity to look behind the scenes of EastEnders and provide an insight from the cast on what it’s like to play their iconic characters.

Secrets From The Square premieres on June 22, and will air on Mondays at 8.00pm on BBC One. Hosted by Stacey Dooley who will sit down each week in Ian Beale’s restaurant on Walford East, with two different members of the cast to reflect on their time on the show, tease what’s to come when EastEnders returns as well as the occasional sneak peek behind the scenes. Legends of Albert Square including Letitia Dean, Adam Woodyatt, Diane Parish, Tameka Empson, Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright to name just a few, will be looking back to their first memories of the show, the juiciest dramas to hit Walford and telling stories from behind-the-scenes.

-- Advertisement --



On Tuesday nights, viewers will have the chance to continue to reminisce and relive some of the unforgettable moments from the past, as BBC One shows a selection of iconic episodes including the classic two hander between Den and Angie, ‘Sharongate’ and the explosive reveal of Max and Stacey’s affair to name just a few.

“Although the drama from Albert Square will be off our screens for a short time, we are thrilled that fans will have a unique opportunity to see from the cast themselves just what it is like to be part of EastEnders when they see Secrets From The Square,” commented Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders. “As the cast look back – as well as forward, we can relive some of their most memorable moments and to add a selection of iconic episodes into the mix means viewers will be able to get their regular Walford fix until the drama returns.”

Adding to his comments, Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, stated: “While going off air was never in their plan, we and the EastEnders team knew straight away that this would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate the show, look back on cherished memories of all those momentous episodes whilst taking a look around Albert Square and they may just give us some teasers as to what’s to come when they return.”

In the meantime, the EastEnders crew and cast are expected to return filming at the end of June 2020, with new episodes ready for the autumn.