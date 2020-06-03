UK confirms 359 Covid-19 fatalities in last 24 hours but PM insists virus now ‘under control’

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today confirmed that 359 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

THE country’s death toll now stands at 39,728 “across all settings”, he stated in a press conference this afternoon. The UK now has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, and the second highest in the world, after the US. Research released just yesterday also revealed that people from ethnic minorities are at a “higher risk” of dying from the disease, than people of white ethnicity, but more research needs to be carried out to find out exactly why.

Approximately 1,871 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the UK, taking the total number of cases to 279,856. However, according to Johnson, “the rate of transmission has fallen considerably”. The NHS Test and Trace programme, which has already been in action for a week, coupled with the 14-day quarantine period for international visitors (with some exceptions) “will help to avoid a second wave or new outbreaks”, he added.

-- Advertisement --



So if you get a call from the Contact Tracing team, or have come from overseas you must self-isolate for 14 days, or face a hefty fine, and in the case of non-residents potentially face deportation, as reported. “Also, if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, which include loss of smell/taste, a persistent cough, or other flu-like symptoms, it’s vital to order an NHS test,” he stressed.