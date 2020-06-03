Torremolinos restaurants will now be able to stay open until 3 on Spain’s Costa del Sol

TORREMOLINOS Town Hall has decreed that restaurants will be able to open until three in the morning from Monday to Sunday as an extraordinary measure for the revival of the hotel, restaurant and leisure sector. In addition, councillor for Commerce, Maribel Tocón has explained that in the hotel and restaurant establishments a maximum capacity of 50 per cent is allowed for consumption of food and beverages on the premises.