The mayor of Torremolinos launches new campaign to save employment and boost tourism on the Costa del Sol, Spain

MAYOR of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, presented on Tuesday the new campaign ‘Juntos despegamos’ to boost tourism in the town.

Ortiz pointed out that, “Today, Tuesday, we entered a new phase in the de-escalation stages and we have to work to maintain and improve the conditions that allow businesses that have not yet opened to do so. We all need to promote the resurgence of the economic fabric, as well as hiring so that local employment is benefited. Tourism is our main industry, and we have to be aware that turning our efforts to creating measures aimed at saving the season, will be the key to lifting our municipality after the global crisis.”