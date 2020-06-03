Teresa the turtle back where she belongs after recovering from swallowing plastic in Spain’s Costa Almeria

A turtle is back in her natural habitat on the Costa Almeria after several months recovering from swallowing plastic.

Members of the Equinac marine life rescue association assisted by the Guardia Civil Maritime Service released Teresa the loggerhead sea turtle back into the sea this week.

Equinac reported that Teresa had been treated at its Almerimar centre for a severe case of pneumonia well as for ingesting a large amount of plastic materials.

The association said conditions were perfect on the day for reintroducing the turtle to the sea, which in Equinac’s care has doubled its body weight and made a full recovery.

“We wish her a long life, far from the threats which are found in the sea”, Equinac posted on social media.