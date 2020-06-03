Spain’s Andalucia urges town halls across the region including Costa del Sol to postpone all of this year’s summer fairs & festivals until 2021

Andalucia’s government has urged local town halls in the region to postpone all summer fairs and festivals until 2021, in a bid to avoid further outbreaks of coronavirus.

THE news has come as a huge blow to residents in towns like Malaga, who were still hoping that the local ‘feria’ usually held in August would still go ahead. “The summer fairs and festivals that usually take place in Andalucia must now wait until 2021 because it is impossible to guarantee the necessary social distancing measures to avoid possible coronavirus infections,” stated Elías Bendodo, Spokesperson for the Andalucian government. Although the Junta of Andalucia does not have direct jurisdiction over these celebrations, it is recommending that municipalities in the region exercise “caution”.

Given the “large concentrations of people, it will be very difficult to control the people capacity at these types of events,” added Bendodo. He said that the Junta will reassess the situation in early August to decide whether it’s safe enough to allow ferias and festivals to be restarted. “We cannot afford to go back to confinement and throw away all the effort that the Andalucians have made to date,” stressed Bendodo.