Scotland Yard reveals new info regarding latest suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance

Scotland Yard has today revealed new information regarding the latest suspect wanted in connection with Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

THE UK and Portuguese are currently working together to investigate a German who is suspected of being involved in Madeleine’s disappearance. Although the Portuguese Police closed the case after the first initial 15 months of the investigation, they reopened it when Scotland Yard got involved.

After receiving a tip off in 2017, the 43-year-old, 6ft, blond German, has been under the police radar as a “wanted suspect” involved in Madeline’s disappearance, despite the fact he is currently serving a prison sentence for various offences. The unnamed second-hand car salesman is reported to have lived just a couple of miles away from the Algarve resort in Portugal, near the Praia da Luz resort where the McCann’s were staying back in May 2007.

-- Advertisement --



Although the police have seized the VW T3 Westfalia camper van that the suspect was using at the time, they are also looking for a Jaguar he also owned, which was re-registered under a new name the day after Madeleine disappeared, confirmed Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell. The police already know a lot about the suspect, thanks to interviews with the suspect’s neighbours and acquaintances to ascertain the suspect’s movements during Madeleine’s disappearance. But “we need to know more about his movements on the night she vanished, and in the days before and afterwards,” explained Cranwell.

“We know he was in the resort on the night, about an hour before Madeleine was last seen around 9pm” said Cranwell, adding that the suspect “took a phone call on his Portuguese mobile from another Portuguese mobile which lasted about half an hour”. The police are keen to locate this caller too.

Commenting on the recent developments in their daughter’s case, Kate and Gerry McCann, stated in an official statement: “We welcome the appeal today regarding the disappearance of our daughter, Madeleine. We would like to thank the police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine. All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know, as we need to find peace.”