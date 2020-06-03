Residents on Spain’s Costa Blanca Stay Away from the Beaches – leaving them Deserted

LIKE 70 per cent of the rest of Spain, the Costa Blanca entered Phase 2 on Monday, but if you take a stroll down to the beach you wouldn’t think so!

Residents on Spain’s Costa Blanca seem to be giving the beaches a wide berth, seeming to wait until the end of phase 4 before venturing out on the glorious sands of the Javea coastline.

Facebook and Twitter were awash with pictures of the vacant beaches which came as a surprise to most people. One local resident, Angie Carter, said:

“Personally, I’m gonna leave it until it’s all over, I know we can go on the beach now but have you actually read the restrictions? Pages of you can’t do this or that, hey, listen, I do respect them (the Spanish government) for the way they have handled the crisis which is much better than the UK did, but with all these rules and regulations it’s just not worth the fine.”

“My friends called me yesterday and asked if I wanted to go, they called me back later to say they wished they hadn’t bothered as the police were on them “like flies” as they were the only ones on the beach. Julie, my mate, said they were all too nervous and were being watched all the time so they came back.”

That sentiment is being echoed across the coast at the moment as it seems although some areas were flooded with ‘Sun-Seekers,’ within minutes of opening, the vast majority decided to stay at home. Let’s see what July has in store for us. TW.