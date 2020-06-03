Rescue centre for horses and donkeys in Alhaurin el Grande resuming open Sundays on the Costa del Sol

THE ARCH team at the Rescue Centre for Horses and Donkeys, in Alhaurin el Grande, will be resuming their popular Sunday open mornings on June 7, where visitors can go and meet the volunteers and residents. The ARCH team have been able to manage the last few difficult weeks well, thanks to the dedication and organisation of the volunteers, and the horses and donkeys have been unaware of the crisis outside. They are all extremely grateful for the tremendous support they have received from friends and followers of the Facebook page Centro Andalusi de Rescate de Caballos. For more information see the website www.horserescuespain.org.