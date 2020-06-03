Popular Adra street market on Spain’s Costa Almeria reopening with half usual number of stalls

ADRA’S popular street market is reopening on Saturday June 13 with limits on the number of shoppers and stalls.

The council explained that there will be all the usual stalls selling food products, but just half the number selling items like clothes, footwear and household goods. The following Saturday it will be the turn of the other non-food stalls, and so on taking it in turns until further notice.

The local authority said the decision on the reopening date had been reached following a series of meetings with stallholder representatives and after establishing a series of measures to ensure the market operates in line with health authority guidelines and recommendations.

These include keeping stalls the requisite distance apart and ensuring social distancing.