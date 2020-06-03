Not ungreat expectations for tourist numbers this summer season in Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza

EXPECTATIONS for tourist numbers on Spain’s holiday islands Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera this summer are not absolutely great, but not too bad either.

The AVIBA association for Balearic Island travel agencies told Spanish press the current prediction is that there will be around 40 per cent of the usual number of visitors to the archipelago during the upcoming peak holiday months as a result of the exceptional circumstances created by the coronavirus crisis.

At the same time, the association expressed a certain amount of optimism that as the lockdown de-escalation process progresses the outlook for summer could improve, with more bookings for the Balearics and for travel between the islands.

In comments to a Spanish newspaper, AVIBA president Xisco Mulet, revealed that the imminent prospect of being able to freely go from one island to another had led to an increase in enquiries.

Mulet said there was a desire to travel, but also explained that a good number of people were waiting to find out more about the health safety procedures which will be put in place.

He highlighted the importance of the national tourist market this year due and explained that the association had been working with the Mallorca government’s tourism foundation on strategies for attracting visitors from other parts of Spain.

Commenting on the international markets, and particularly Germany and the UK, Mulet was relatively upbeat, particularly in regard to the former.

He reported that most tour operators are taking bookings for the islands’ beach resorts and that sales are going quite well.