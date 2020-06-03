No Danes in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca This Summer as They Will Only Be Allowed to Travel to Norway, Germany and Iceland

This summer, bars in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca will not be seeing the faces of friendly Danes soaking up the sunshine, as holidays in Spain are out of the question. Instead the Danish government has announced that its residents will only be allowed to holiday in Norway, Germany and Iceland.

THIS is regrettable news for Spain, as last year the nation welcomed around 1.2 million Danes. However, this number does not compare to the 11.2 million Germans who visited the Spanish peninsula in 2019.

This is a two-way street as Denmark has decided to keep its international borders closed and only welcome travellers from Norway, Iceland and Germany, at least until the end of August in which it will welcome other EU members, the UK and the Schengen area.

Although this will not be a travel ban, the Danish government seriously recommends against unnecessary travel to any nations other than Germany, Norway and Iceland.

The Nordic country has closed its borders since March of 2020, however, they slightly relaxed measures on May 25, as they allowed residents from other Nordic countries to enter or any residents in Germany who had to come to Denmark for business purposes. Germans with a second residence or family members in Denmark were also welcome.

However, it will not be so simple for Norwegians, Icelanders or Germans to come and spend their holidays in Denmark. Firstly, any tourists will need to reserve a minimum stay of six nights somewhere other than its capital, Copenhagen. Not only this, but passengers travelling may also be forced at random to be tested for Covid-19 at its borders.

However, the odd one out of the Nordic countries is Sweden. Sweden will not be allowed to visit any other Scandinavian countries due to its high-risk factor and minimal measures taken against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Prime Minister, announced that this was due to the fact that the medical and health crisis in Sweden is much worse than elsewhere.