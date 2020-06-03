Meghan Markle : Kate Middleton “snaps her fingers and Kensington Palace comes running”

Meghan Markle has reportedly told pals that Kate Middleton “snaps her fingers and Kensington Palace comes running” after royal officials filed a legal complaint to British magazine Tatler.

Markle’s complaint is regardling an article Tatler magazine, which ran a story about Kate – headlined ‘Catherine the Great.’

The article claimed the Duchess of Cambridge had an eating disorder and that she was exhausted after taking on additional duties since Prince Harry and Markle stepped down as senior royals. In contrast, “Meghan said the Palace never once came to her defence when she was being shredded by the media,” a friend told the Mail.

-- Advertisement --



“Now Kate gets a bit of negative press, and the Palace comes out in less than 24 hours to rebuke the claims made against her.”

The Royal Couple are ‘Upset’…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are understood to have asked that the society magazine remove its ‘Catherine the Great’ profile from the website.

The Royal couple are reportedly upset about what they say is unfounded criticism of the Duchess’s family, her children and her weight.

The Tatler article described the Duchess as ‘perilously thin’ and referred to Princess Diana’s eating disorders.