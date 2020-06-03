Malaga will be the setting when Hollywood spy thriller begins filming on the Costa del Sol

AMAZON best-selling author George Van Mellaert, whose novel ‘La Corrupción de la Justicia,’ a spy thriller, is being adapted into a television series being filmed in Spain and France, returned to Malaga to begin the production and is the first guest to stay at the Gran Hotel Miramar which reopened its doors after the situation with the Covid-19 and the entry of Malaga in Phase 2 of the de-escalation. The Gran Hotel Miramar, a five-star luxury hotel, opened its doors in December 2016 after a major renovation carried out by the architect José Seguí’s studio. This magnificent building facing the bay of Malaga and the Mediterranean Sea was originally designed by the famous architect Fernando Guerrero Strachan and was built as a hotel in 1926. The hotel belongs to the Santos hotel chain and is part of the consortium ‘The Leading Hotels of the World.’ According to the producer, Pat Andrew, of Wanda-Halcyon Television, the series ‘La Corrupción de la Justicia’ will be filmed in Malaga and Almeria and will be broadcast on television around the world from the third week of September. “We are very excited to hear that Spain is once again open to business, as the production will have a team of 80 people and will be a strong economic stimulus for the area.” Andrew was recently named one of the Top 10 Producers to Follow in Europe in 2020.