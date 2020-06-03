Internationally famous Spanish porn star arrested in connection with accidental death during weird ritual involving toad poison

INTERNATIONALLY famous Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal is under arrest in connection with an accidental death during the celebration of a weird mystical ceremony involving inhaling toad poison in Valencia, according to media reports.

Press said Guardia Civil detained 47-year old Vidal, along with two others, for their alleged involvement in the incident in the town of Enguera in July last year following an 11-month investigation.

The Guardia reportedly concluded there had been a crime of accidental death and a crime against public health, supposedly related to whoever organised and oversaw the ritual.

They also concluded that the ritual was supposed to have been for therapeutic or medicinal reasons, but that it represented a “serious risk” to public health, press said. Furthermore, that the ritual had been “disguised as what seemed like an apparently inoffensive ancient ritual”, which captured easily influenced people “in a special state of vulnerability or need to recover from determined ailments or addictions, employing alternative methods.”