Heartless Couple in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Arrested After Swindling Thousands From a Trusting Elderly Couple

The National Police in Malaga’s Costa del Sol have arrested a 30-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both of Spanish nationality, after they were found abusing and scamming a trusting elderly couple in Ronda.

THE detainees were found responsible for fraudulent crimes and falsification of commercial documents. The arrested couple gained the trust of an elderly couple who were 80 years old and used this trust to appropriate their property as well as manipulate them into giving them money.

After identifying a false attempt to collect promissory notes, the officers soon discovered that an elderly couple were being scammed by another couple.

The detainees did everything they could to earn the trust of the old man and his wife, who lived alone and without relatives. They tried to help them manage their finances and took a part of their property and earnings in the process.

The detainees were receiving small loans from the couple which were supposedly granted to cover unforeseen expenses. In total the elderly couple were swindled out of €6,000.

During this investigation the police were able to identify that the detainees abused the goodwill of the elders, both over the age of 80, by promising to recover any collateral earnings after they were persuaded to write promissory notes from different banks.

The couple was identified, located and subsequently detained for their involvement in the crimes of fraud and the forgery of commercial documents.