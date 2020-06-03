Good news for Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol tourism as Dutch airline KLM adds Malaga and Alicante to July flight schedule as well as holiday island Ibiza

IN good news for the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol tourism sectors, Dutch airline KLM has added Alicante and Malaga to its July flight schedule, as well as Valencia, Bilbao and holiday island Ibiza.

The connections between the five destinations and Amsterdam will be in addition to the services to Madrid and Barcelona KLM re-launched on May 4.

The Dutch carrier will increase the number of flights it will be offering globally next month by some 60 per cent on June to somewhere between 25 and 30 per cent of its normal offer in terms of frequency, focusing particularly on southern Europe.

In terms of its usual destinations, the expansion of services in July mean it will be flying to 78 per cent.

The company expects to be operating as many as 126 connections a week between the Netherlands and Spain altogether, although depending on the evolution of the coronavirus situation there could be changes.

At the same time, KLM partner Air France will be operating weekly connections between Ibiza and Mallorca and the French capital from June 27.