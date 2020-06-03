Fuengirola beaches welcome new lifeguard service and aerovigilance drones to Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE rescue and lifeguard service on all the beaches in Fuengirola has now begun. This season, there will be a total of 118 workers, including lifeguards, municipal guards and those contributed by the Andalucian government. In addition, there will also be new technologies that will allow aerovigilance with drones throughout the coastline and a new mobile application that measures beach capacity in real-time.