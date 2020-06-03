French court hands over Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga for UN trial

A COURT in France has now agreed that the recently captured Félicien Kabuga, a Rwandan genocide suspect be transferred to a UN tribunal for his trial.

Kabuga, once Rwanda’s most wanted, stands trial for charges that include genocide and allegedly bankrolling and arming Hutu soldiers that killed 800,000 of their enemies, the Tutsis, during a 100-day period in 1994.

He was arrested in an apartment in Paris last month after a manhunt that took more than 20 years. It is reported that his connections helped him evade arrest as he travelled between Rwanda, Switzerland and Kenya.

His lawyers have argued that his health is not strong enough for him to be taken to the Tanzania, where part of the trial is based, during the current pandemic and that he will not receive a fair trial.

Kabuga’s lawyers have also urged the UN tribunal’s chief prosecutor, Serge Brammertz to leave the case with France’s judiciary.