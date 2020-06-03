France’s wine sector can benefit from new measures to boost businesses hit by Coronavirus crisis

THE French wine sector is set to benefit from new measures announced by the government along with social security exemptions for small businesses and €140 million towards crisis distillation.

Vineyards, wineries, and merchants are among those who can apply for a state-guaranteed loan and deferral of tax payments. These measures offer another €30m for the country’s famous wine industry, which includes €15m towards the launch of a private storage scheme for surplus wine as an alternative to distillation.

French wine producers, had previously criticised the lack of an alternative to distillation which is not a solution to the structural problem, but could be used to dispose of unsold wine that is not specifically intended for ageing.