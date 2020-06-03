British Man Running Puppy Farm in Maella, Spain Arrested and 544 Dogs and Puppies Removed

SEPRONA, the Nature Protection Service of the Guardia Civil suspected that there was an unlicensed puppy farm breeding animals in unsanitary conditions in Maella, Zaragoza and started an investigation.

They discovered that what had once been a farm breeding rabbits had been turned over to breeding dogs by the 69-year-old Briton and a 50-year-old Romanian woman and when they inspected the site, accompanied by council veterinarians, they were horrified at what they found.

There were four different locations on the farm which housed dogs of various breeds in very poor condition and whilst there were some running loose around the area, the majority were kept in cages, many of which had previously housed rabbits.

-- Advertisement --



There were no proper sanitary arrangements and animals were left in cages contaminated with urine and faeces, with little evidence of sufficient food, water or veterinary treatment.

In one area they found various drugs, a number of which were out of date and in any case, they could only be used by a professional and there was also a metal drum full of ashes and animal bones.

Of the 544 dogs found (294 adults and 250 puppies) the owner of the farm could supply documents for just 138 and there were 161 animals which had not been microchipped.

Having established that the couple were not authorised to conduct breeding of dogs, the animals were confiscated and the couple have been reported to a local court accused of an alleged crime of animal abuse.

The species that were discovered included, Bichon, Maltese, Poodle, Yorkshire, Pomeranian, Chihuahua, Shih Tzu and Valencian Mouser and all are now being properly cared for.