British Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca angry at the news Nationals could be deported for disobeying UK quarantine rules

Foreigners entering the UK could be deported if they disobey quarantine rules

UNDER new restrictions laid out by ministers, anyone entering the UK not included in the exemption list could be deported back to their country of origin if they flaunt the 14-day quarantine period.

The rules, due to be set out by Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday, have caused unease in the Tory ranks and been condemned by businesses, especially the airlines who have repeatedly warned the plans would wreck the industry.

The new law, coming into force on June 8, will see people arriving in the UK told to isolate for 14 days to prevent coronavirus cases being introduced from overseas, British expats are angry because Spain has the best record in Europe over the handling of the coronavirus and many think it should be waived for them

The Home Office said removal from the country would be considered “as a last resort” for foreign nationals who refuse to comply with the order to stay at a single residence. Boris Johnson is also working with ministers to create so-called ‘Air Bridges’ that would allow easier travel between countries with low Covid-19 rates.